“Wednesday”, the new spin-off series about the Addams Family, has set new records in its debut week.

Since dropping on Netflix exactly one week ago on Nov. 23, the series starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character Wednesday Addams, has garnered 341.2 million viewing hours, beating “Stranger Things 4” which previously held the record at 335 million views in its first week.

“Wednesday” is also the no.1 show in 83 countries – tying the record with “Stranger Things 4”.

Since the series premiered, it instantly became a smash hit, rising to the top of the most watched list above the likes of “The Crown”, “1899” and “Dead to Me”.

READ MORE: Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Leaves Fans Wanting More Of Wednesday Addams And Enid Sinclair

Wednesday now holds the record for most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series on Netflix, with 341.2 MILLION HOURS! The series — starring Jenna Ortega from EPs Tim Burton, Al Gough & Miles Millar — is #1 in 83 countries, tying the record set by Stranger Things 4 pic.twitter.com/o8yhS2EmXF — Netflix (@netflix) November 29, 2022

During an interview with “Wednesday”’s showrunners, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the duo teased that they “have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons,” as fans eagerly await and hope for a second season.

Gough also told Empire that there’s “definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses.”

READ MORE: ‘Wednesday’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over How Thing’s Scenes Were Filmed With A Real Actor

Meanwhile in a separate discussion with TV Line, Millar confirmed that conversations about a follow-up season are underway and, if given the green light, they “definitely want to feature” other members of the family instead of just Wednesday.