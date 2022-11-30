Hailey Bieber is all about business.

This week, the 26-year-old model is one of the faces on the cover of Forbes‘ new “30 Under 30” issue, talking about founding her skincare company Rhode.

READ MORE: Inside Hailey Bieber’s 26th Birthday Celebrations In Tokyo

“I think my favourite part of this whole entire process is the creative process. And I get to be in charge of the creative process,” she says.

Despite her success, Bieber admits to sometimes wondering, “Does anybody even take me seriously, as a founder, as an entrepreneur?”

READ MORE: ‘Not A Baby’, Hailey Bieber Reveals She Has Ovarian Cyst ‘The Size Of An Apple’

But all anyone needs to do is look at the 700,000-name waiting list for her Rhode Skin peptide glazing fluid to realize she means business.

“A lot of the time I’ve lent my name and my face to other people’s creative process, and I think that actually has helped me develop mine in a lot of ways,” she says. “It feels very empowering to be the one that is in charge.”