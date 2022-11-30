The Invictus Games are coming.

On Wednesday, a new ad debuted for the upcoming sporting event founded by Prince Harry, which will be held next Sept. 9 to 16 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The black-and-white promo features a ping-pong players showing off their skills before Harry himself gets up to the table for his own head-to-head match against one of the pros.

But in a twist at the end of the video, Harry goes in for another round, this time against his wife, Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex gives her a smile before sending her a serve.

Harry spoke about his work with the Invictus Games in an interview with People earlier this year.

“The Invictus community has very much been a major part of my growth and learning. Creating the Games involved listening to military and veteran families—and hearing directly from them about their lives—and that offered so much perspective,” he said. “It’s been a lesson in serving a purpose greater than ourselves, and the benefit that comes from that extends to both the individual and community. I truly believe we are at our best when we’re in service to others, and Invictus is all about upholding that value.”

The royal launched the games in 2014 in the U.K., featuring athletes who served in militaries alongside his home country.

In 2017, the games were held in Toronto, and they will return to Canada with the 2025 games in Vancouver and Whistler.