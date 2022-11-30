Dolly Parton has something a little different planned for the near future in terms of album releases.

The country legend chats to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about recently being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with her being asked whether it’s sunk in that she’s a rock star now.

Parton replies, “No, but it’s soaking in a little more. Timing is everything.

“My husband [Carl Thomas Dean] had always told me I should do a rock album because he is a huge heavy metal rock and roller. So I thought, ‘Well, maybe I will someday,'” she adds.

“They wanted to induct me into the Hall of Fame and I didn’t think I deserved it. Then when they put me in anyway I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to not waste this time.’

“So I am actually doing a rock album of a lot of classic rock songs, and I’m going to actually have a lot of iconic singers and musicians join me on some of the songs,” Parton confirms of her upcoming release.

Pink and Brandi Carlile were among those there to welcome Parton into the Hall of Fame, with the pair performing a cover of her classic “Coat of Many Colors”.

Parton admits there were a bunch of “great, talented people” there that night who made her feel like she was deserving of the honour “whether I am or not.”

She adds that to prove them right she thought, Well, this is my time to do a real rock and roll album… not country at all.”

Parton continues, “We’re going to have some classic singers and some classic songs and some originals, and I’m calling it Rock Star. Why not? Because I’m a rock star now.

“I’m going to take advantage of the timing.”

The musician confirms fans can expect the release next fall, adding that she’s “tried” to have the girls that were at the Hall of Fame induction do something with her. But, people will have to wait and see whether a collaboration ends up happening!

In the meantime, Parton is all set to debut her holiday special, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”, which airs Thursday, Dec. 1 on NBC from 8-10 p.m. ET, with an encore airing on Dec. 21. The two-hour holiday film will feature musical guests including Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus, with actors Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker and Ana Gasteyer co-starring alongside Dolly.

