It’s not easy being a shrink.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ debuted the first teaser for the upcoming comedy series “Shrinking,” created by star Jason Segel, along with Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso”.

“‘Shrinking’ follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks,” the official description reads. “Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.”

The series also stars Harrison Ford, in one of his first big forays into television, playing Dr. Phil Rhodes, along with his role int he upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel “1923”.

Also starring are Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Michael Urie and more.

The dialogue-free teaser features Segel and the rest of the cast bouncing on a trampoline, set to Kid Cudi’s “Pursuit of Happiness”.

Ford appears at the end of the to give Segel one of his trademark scowls before walking off.

“Shrinking” premieres Jan. 27, 2023.