Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Justine Skye have dinner together at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu.

Celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu was packed with stars, as per usual, on Tuesday night.

Hailey and Justin Bieber were pictured leaving the eatery with their close friends Kendall Jenner and singer Justine Skye.

Kendall beamed while walking away from the restaurant in a brown suede fringed jacket, as the Biebers and Justine walked behind her.

Hailey dressed to impress for the outing, as she donned an off-the-shoulder orange knit mini dress while holding her husband Justin’s hand.

The Canadian hitmaker, on the other hand, opted for his usual casual ensemble of jeans and a hoodie. He teamed the getup with a bright pink hat.

Kendall appears to have been spending a lot of time with Hailey and Justine since she reportedly called it quits with boyfriend Devin Booker last month.

“They are both still young and extremely busy in their careers,” a source told ET of the reason for the split. “It was becoming difficult for them to prioritize their relationship with their schedules.”

The insider added “there are no hard feelings between them and the decision was mutual.”

“They still care about each other,” the source continued. “They are both enjoying single life, staying busy, and spending time with loved ones.”

The supermodel has been rumoured to have reconnected with ex Harry Styles since the breakup. The One Direction hitmaker is thought to have recently split from Olivia Wilde. See more in the clip below.