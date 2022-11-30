The music world is mourning the loss of a giant.

On Wednesday, the band Fleetwood Mac shared the sad news that vocalist and keyboardist Christine McVie has passed away at age 79.

READ MORE: Stevie Nicks Breaks Down Relationship With Lindsey Buckingham Over The Years Of Fleetwood Mac

“There are no words to describe the sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the band said in a statement on social media. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.”

McVie’s family also released a statement on Instagram, writing that she passed away in hospital on Wednesday morning “following a short illness, adding, “She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, becoming one of the key members of the iconic British band’s lineup, along with ex-husband John McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

With the band, McVie saw huge success, particularly with the release of their Grammy-winning album Rumours, which is estimated to have sold over 40 million copies, making it one of the best-selling albums in music history.

McVie wrote a number of the songs biggest and more acclaimed hits, including “Don’t Stop”, “Little Lies”, “Oh Daddy”, “Songbird” and “Don’t Stop”, which gained new popularity in the ’90s as theme song for Bill Clinton’s successful U.S. presidential campaign.

In 1998, McVie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac. Soon after, she left the band and remained mostly retired for many years, though she also put out a solo album in 2004.

She rejoined Fleetwood Man in 2014 for their “One with the Show” tour, and in 2017 released an album with former bandmate Lindsey Buckingham.

READ MORE: Kacey Musgraves Stops By Piano Bar To Sing Impromptu Fleetwood Mac Cover

On Twitter, fans shared their memories of McVie and her music.

Click to View Gallery
Stars We’ve Lost In 2022