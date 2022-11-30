The music world is mourning the loss of a giant.

On Wednesday, the band Fleetwood Mac shared the sad news that vocalist and keyboardist Christine McVie has passed away at age 79.

“There are no words to describe the sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the band said in a statement on social media. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.”

McVie’s family also released a statement on Instagram, writing that she passed away in hospital on Wednesday morning “following a short illness, adding, “She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, becoming one of the key members of the iconic British band’s lineup, along with ex-husband John McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

With the band, McVie saw huge success, particularly with the release of their Grammy-winning album Rumours, which is estimated to have sold over 40 million copies, making it one of the best-selling albums in music history.

McVie wrote a number of the songs biggest and more acclaimed hits, including “Don’t Stop”, “Little Lies”, “Oh Daddy”, “Songbird” and “Don’t Stop”, which gained new popularity in the ’90s as theme song for Bill Clinton’s successful U.S. presidential campaign.

In 1998, McVie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac. Soon after, she left the band and remained mostly retired for many years, though she also put out a solo album in 2004.

She rejoined Fleetwood Man in 2014 for their “One with the Show” tour, and in 2017 released an album with former bandmate Lindsey Buckingham.

On Twitter, fans shared their memories of McVie and her music.

Fleetwood Mac isn’t Fleetwood Mac without Christine McVie. An incredible singer and songwriter, and one of the coolest human beings in the room. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/h2NHymHfE8 — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) November 30, 2022

christine mcvie gave fleetwood mac so much soul rest in peace songbird pic.twitter.com/c8l0kt4p0p — Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) November 30, 2022

Christine McVie wrote a lot of my fav Fleetwood Mac songs, including Yiu Make Loving Fun, which is perfect unto itself and also this absolute monster of a dance remix https://t.co/Mvts2JOB60 — Jake Cole (@ThatJakePC) November 30, 2022

John McVie knew things had been bad between the two of them. He was like…"Uhhh why are you writing this happy song (which is ostensibly about fucking!!!)?" And then CHRISTINE MCVIE LIED AND SAID THE SONG WAS ABOUT HER DOG — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) November 30, 2022

Just heard the terribly heartbreaking news that

Christine McVie has died. She wrote my favourite Fleetwood Mac songs and I also loved her solo work.

Enormous loss. RIP RS pic.twitter.com/I3XGWDHh2X — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) November 30, 2022

RIP Christine McVie – elegant songwriter, unforgettable voice, and a crucial member of one of my favorite bands ever. Songbird stands alone – there’s no other song like it. I really liked her. So much drama and dysfunction in that band and she always levitated above it. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 30, 2022

Once I had a car & a little cash (from working at Taco Bell & Target in my teens), I’d hit the road whenever @fleetwoodmac did. Rarely missed a show. Rest in peace now @christine_mcvie. You were a treasured songbird of my turbulent youth. You will be missed. 💔 — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) November 30, 2022