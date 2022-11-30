A Kensington Palace spokesperson has condemned those comments allegedly made by Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, at an event thrown by Camilla, Queen Consort on Tuesday.

Hussey allegedly asked Ngozi Fulani, the head of domestic abuse charity Sistah Space, where in Africa she was from, despite her continuing to tell her she was born and lived in the U.K.

Hussey, who hasn’t been named by Buckingham Palace, has since stepped down from royal duties and apologized.

William and Kate Middleton headed to Boston, U.S. on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s Earthshot Prize ceremony, and a Kensington Palace spokesperson addressed reporters before the start of the visit.

They said, “I want to address the story relating to a guest attending a reception at Buckingham Palace last night,” the Daily Mail reported.

“This is a matter for Buckingham Palace but as the Prince of Wales’ spokesperson I appreciate you’re all here and understand you’ll want to ask about it. So let me address it head on.

“I was really disappointed to hear about the guests experience at Buckingham Palace last night. Obviously, I wasn’t there, but racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

He insisted William was “aware of the comments” and “thinks the course of action taken is correct.”

Mandu Reid, leader of the British Women’s Equality Party, was also at the event, which was held as part of the U.N. 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, and was around for the alleged conversation.

Reid told the Mail Online: “None of us could believe what was being said and I can tell you it was Lady Susan Hussey as she had a name badge on.

“It felt as if Ngozi was being interrogated and that at any point all three of us, there was another Black woman called Daisy there, would be asked for our IDs. Lady Susan persisted in her tone of questioning just as Ngozi described and she just kept asking ‘where are you from?’ and ‘where are your people from?’

“She made us feel as if we were trespassers as what should have been a very joyful event to which we had been invited to and to celebrate the work we have done.

“I can tell you that I’m certain there is no way she would have asked those sort of questions and taken that line of questioning if Ngozi was a white woman.”

Buckingham Palace also condemned the comments, calling them “unacceptable and deeply regrettable” in a statement released Wednesday.

Revealing the alleged conversation, Fulani posted on the Sistah Space Twitter account: