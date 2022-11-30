Don’t hold your breath for “Mean Girls 2”.

This week, Interview magazine published a conversation between Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried, reuniting almost 19 years after starring together in “Mean Girls”.

Among the many topics discussed were the idea of getting the movie cast back together to appear on Broadway, and the possibility of a sequel.

“I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway,” Seyfried said.

“That would be really fun,” Lohan agreed.

The musical adaptation of Mean Girls premiered on Broadway in 2017 and was an instant hit.

Appearing onstage might be the only way to have a proper reunion though, as Seyfried wondered, “Because a ‘Mean Girls 2’ is never going to happen, is it?”

“I don’t know,” Lohan responded. “I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, ‘Oh no.’ We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone.”

“Yeah. It would just be completely different,” Seyfried agreed, adding “Anyway, Tina [Fey] is busy. She’ll get around to it. Listen, we’re all part of each other’s worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults.”

Lohan added, “Yeah, everyone’s still the same. It’s fun to have certain memories that we can’t share with anyone else.”