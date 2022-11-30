“Love is Blind” creator Chris Coelen is taking viewers around the world on his new show.

The Kinetic Content CEO is behind some of the most popular reality shows around including “Married at First Sight,” Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” and “The Ultimatum,” but says his new Bravo show “Love Without Borders” was inspired by his own personal life.

READ MORE: ‘Love Is Blind’ Star SK Plans To ‘Pursue Legal Action’ Against Women Accusing Him Of Cheating On Raven Ross

“At certain points in my life, I was stuck in a rut professionally. I felt like my geographic location was a hindrance to find love, find someone that I wanted to be with. I felt like ‘Oh, my God, I really need to leave Los Angeles and moved to Oregon for some air, and that’s when I’m gonna find the woman of my dreams,’” he recalled to Variety. “I would think to myself, ‘This is never gonna happen in Los Angeles.’”

Apparently he’s not the only one who’s felt wanderlust as the show sends five singles across the world to meet their perfect match.

“It’s an idea that I really liked and it resonated with me. I felt like it had some residence within the culture. There’s a statistic that I saw in 2016 that said something like 60 million Americans, if given the opportunity to leave the country and be set up somewhere else, they would take that,” Coelen said. “And that was 2016. A lot has transpired since 2016.”

READ MORE: ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Kyle Abrams Confirms He’s Dating Tania Leanos Following Deepti Vempati Split

Coelen is sure that audiences, especially in a post-pandemic world, will feel themselves relating to that same struggle.

“I think that’s very relatable for people who not only want to find love — who doesn’t want to find love? — but also, many people feel like they want to change their lives,” he added. “I think this is a show that’s really rooted in that idea of people who feel like they want to change their lives as much as they want to find love.”

“Love Without Borders” premieres Nov. 30 on Bravo.