Paramount+ is doubling down on “Tulsa King”, with the streamer announcing that it has greenlit a second season of the Sylvester Stallone-starring mob series.

In the latest from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, Stallone — starring in his first-ever TV series — plays New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who’s just been released after 25 years behind bars. His plans of re-establishing himself in NYC are thrown for a loop when his boss unceremoniously exiles him to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to establish a foothold for the mob. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly recruits a crew of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet.

READ MORE: Sylvester Stallone Is Back For Vengeance In ‘Tulsa King’: Watch The Paramount Plus Teaser

According to a Paramount+ release, “Tulsa King” has taken the honours as the year’s most-watched new series on cable.

“‘Tulsa King’ scored as the No. 1 new series of the year, topping all others including the ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel ‘House of the Dragon’, with its preview on Paramount Network, and on Paramount+, it shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history — which is why we instantly greenlit season two,” said Chris McCarthy, president/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios. “’Tulsa King’ together with ‘Mayor of Kingstown’, ‘1883’ and the upcoming ‘1923’, undeniably confirm the success of our strategy to franchise ‘Yellowstone’ and use it to supercharge streaming growth — none of which would be possible without the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

READ MORE: Sylvester Stallone Recalls How Arnold Schwarzenegger Conned Him Into Starring In Notorious Flop

“With the combination of the incomparable Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan’s darkly comedic twist on the beloved mobster genre, we have found our latest hit in ‘Tulsa King’,” added Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Streaming. “The series’ premiere on Paramount+ helped drive a record sign-up day fuelled by our unique ability as Paramount Global to tap into Paramount Network’s incredible Yellowstone audience.”