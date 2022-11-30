Spotify Wrapped unveiled its 2022 results, revealing the most-streamed artists both here in Canada and internationally.

In addition, individual Spotify users who logged onto the streaming site received their own personal Wrapped 2022 results, that annual feature that provides users with a rundown of their listening habits, including favourite songs, artists, genres and more.

Some Spotify users even learned how their own personal listening habits compared to those of others, determining whether they were in the top 3 per cent, 1 per cent or even .05 percent of listeners of their favourite artists.

For fans of Taylor Swift who landed in the upper echelons of Spotify listeners, this proved to be something of a double-edged sword — particularly for the many who weren’t able to get tickets to her upcoming concert tour.

As a result, Swifties have been taking to Twitter to express themselves, so much so that “1% of Taylor Swift” began trending on Twitter.

Check out a sampling of those trending tweets:

while i will never been in the top 1% of wealth, i will always be in the top 1% of taylor swift listeners on spotify — alejandra gularte (@lilkittypaw) November 30, 2022

"you were in the top 1% of taylor swift listeners this year" THEN WHY DON'T I HAVE TOUR TICKETS — ✨ sparks on the beach ❄️ (@nataliascomet) November 30, 2022

me seeing myself in the top 1% of taylor swift listeners on spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/TCqIBwF3fF — belle (@NATESTASSlE) November 30, 2022

ah my favorite time of year, the annual "yes i'm still emotionally unstable enough to be in the top 1% of taylor swift listeners bracket" flex #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/odZShEQeSP — emma lord (@dilemmalord) November 30, 2022

1% of Taylor Swift is Trending in the Philippines. But what if you're part of the Top 0.05% of her listeners??? 🤨 #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/WtQP0sZAhE — It's me. Hi, I'm the problem ᱬ (@prinsipeblds) November 30, 2022

Midnights was not on my Spotify Wrapped 😑😑 but I'm sooo proud I was on the 0.1% of Taylor Swift listeners!!! 🖤💜 pic.twitter.com/U8gVhdbFtW — Eddie Swiff🔥MIDNIGHTS (@eddie_klauss) November 30, 2022

I made it a mission to get Midnights dominate my top 5 and I succeeded as well as I got top 1% of Taylor Swift’s listeners, which is an achievement in itself that I got into the top 1% of anyone bc I hardly use Spotify 😂 pic.twitter.com/bsXB3OgiHm — Bambi 👻🔮 (@bambisversion) November 30, 2022

Top 1% of Taylor Swift (& yet didn’t get a chance at concert tickets 🔥) pic.twitter.com/h6FihNYs2c — andrea (@minatsminats) November 30, 2022