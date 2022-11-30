Ang Lee is preparing to bring the life story of Bruce Lee to the screen, and the Oscar-winning director is casting his own son as the late martial arts legend.

Deadline reports that the film is in development at Sony’s 3000 Pictures, with Lee’s son, Mason Lee, attached to star.

“Accepted as neither fully American nor Fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Gung Fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema,” Ang Lee said in a statement about the project.

“I feel compelled to tell the story of this brilliant, unique human being who yearned for belonging, possessed tremendous power in a 135-pound-frame, and who, through tireless hard work, made impossible dreams into reality.”

Prior to his death in 1973 at age 32, Bruce Lee starred in the TV series “The Green Hornet” before revolutionizing martial arts movies with his role in the iconic “Enter the Dragon”.

“’Bruce Lee’ is a longtime passion project for Ang and a deeply emotional story depicting the triumphs and conflicts of one of the foremost real life action heroes of our time,” Gabler said. “All of us at Sony and 3000 Pictures are proud to help Ang and his filmmaking team create what we believe will be an extraordinary theatrical event.”

Bruce Lee’s life was previously given the biopic treatment in 1993’s “Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story”, starring Jason Scott Lee.