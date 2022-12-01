As end-of-year roundup lists continue to be released, YouTube is sharing its roster of 2022’s most-searched Canadian videos and content creators.

READ MORE: 11 Canadians Chosen For YouTube Black Voices Class Of 2023

According to a press release from YouTube, this year’s list is dominated by comedians, while a number of rising stars have been making their own marks.

From the most-searched YouTube creators to the most-searched songs on video, take a look at what captured Canadians’ online attention this year.

Top Canadian Creators

  1. Luke Davidson
  2. Kallmekris
  3. MDMotivator
  4. sandiction
  5. Mythic

Top Breakout Canadian Creators

  1. MDMotivator
  2. TheMagicMatt
  3. GoldenGully
  4. DokaRyan
  5. Ottawalks

Top Trending Videos in Canada

  1. Guardian News: Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb
  2. Technoblade: so long nerds
  3. NFL: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show
  4. Dream: hi, I’m Dream. 
  5. Mark Rober: Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback
  6. MrBeast: I Built Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory!
  7. The Try Guys: what happened. 
  8. Ryan Reynolds: Deadpool Update
  9. The Late Late Show with James Corden: Tom Cruise Terrifies James in ‘Top Gun’ Fighter Jet!
  10. Jaiden Animations: Being Not Straight

Top Shorts

  1. Shangerdanger: Diver Cracks Egg at 45 ft Deep #Shorts
  2. Hingaflips: Sarah Trust Challenges
  3. Chris Ivan: Dave and Busters Bet Me 1000 Tickets I Couldn’t Do THIS…
  4. Brodie That Dood: Come with me to shave my fluffy dog! #doggrooming #grooming #goldendoodle
  5. Adrian Bliss: Welcome to the stomach #shorts
  6. Zack D. Films: This Magic Trick EXPLAINED 😱 (America’s Got Talent)
  7. ILYA BORZOV: Social experiment | What would you do?
  8. JoJo’s World: SHE PULLED THE SWORD OUT OF THE STONE RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME IN DISNEY WORLD
  9. The Kelly Clarkson Show: Anne Hathaway’s GENIUS cupcake hack!
  10. iKnowAyrel: HE’S WORKING LATE

Top Songs

  1. Encanto Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
  2. Imagine Dragons x JID – Enemy
  3. Jessica Darrow – Surface Pressure
  4. Harry Styles – As It Was
  5. Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill
  6. Fireboy DML, Ed Sheeran – Peru
  7. Lizzo – About Damn Time
  8. Elley Duhé – MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT
  9. Sidhu Moose Wala – Levels
  10. Camila Cabello – Bam Bam