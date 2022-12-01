As end-of-year roundup lists continue to be released, YouTube is sharing its roster of 2022’s most-searched Canadian videos and content creators.
According to a press release from YouTube, this year’s list is dominated by comedians, while a number of rising stars have been making their own marks.
From the most-searched YouTube creators to the most-searched songs on video, take a look at what captured Canadians’ online attention this year.
Top Canadian Creators
Top Breakout Canadian Creators
Top Trending Videos in Canada
- Guardian News: Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb
- Technoblade: so long nerds
- NFL: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show
- Dream: hi, I’m Dream.
- Mark Rober: Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback
- MrBeast: I Built Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory!
- The Try Guys: what happened.
- Ryan Reynolds: Deadpool Update
- The Late Late Show with James Corden: Tom Cruise Terrifies James in ‘Top Gun’ Fighter Jet!
- Jaiden Animations: Being Not Straight
Top Shorts
- Shangerdanger: Diver Cracks Egg at 45 ft Deep #Shorts
- Hingaflips: Sarah Trust Challenges
- Chris Ivan: Dave and Busters Bet Me 1000 Tickets I Couldn’t Do THIS…
- Brodie That Dood: Come with me to shave my fluffy dog! #doggrooming #grooming #goldendoodle
- Adrian Bliss: Welcome to the stomach #shorts
- Zack D. Films: This Magic Trick EXPLAINED 😱 (America’s Got Talent)
- ILYA BORZOV: Social experiment | What would you do?
- JoJo’s World: SHE PULLED THE SWORD OUT OF THE STONE RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME IN DISNEY WORLD
- The Kelly Clarkson Show: Anne Hathaway’s GENIUS cupcake hack!
- iKnowAyrel: HE’S WORKING LATE
Top Songs
- Encanto Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
- Imagine Dragons x JID – Enemy
- Jessica Darrow – Surface Pressure
- Harry Styles – As It Was
- Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill
- Fireboy DML, Ed Sheeran – Peru
- Lizzo – About Damn Time
- Elley Duhé – MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT
- Sidhu Moose Wala – Levels
- Camila Cabello – Bam Bam