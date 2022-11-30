Cardi B is sharing some insight into the pain that her husband is experiencing following the shooting death of his cousin and musical collaborator.

In a new interview, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper admits that husband Offset is taking the death of fellow Migos rapper Takeoff very hard.

“We’re living our lives normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy,” she said, as reported by Yahoo! Entertainment.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, died at age 28 while he was playing dice in a bowling alley when shooting broke out and he was fatally struck by a bullet.

“I feel like if I talk about — the internet’s so desensitized — how we really feel, what motherf**kers really been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy.’ We don’t want no sympathy,” she said of why she’s chosen not to share their grief on social media.

She admitted it’s been a struggle to lift Offset out of the sadness that’s engulfed him.

“No lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile,” she said.

Watching her husband “randomly cry” has been particularly difficult, she divulged, and warned anyone who was “comfortable trying to be funny” about Takeoff’s death. “We ain’t in the mood to be f**king playing around with y’all,” she said.