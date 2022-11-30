Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey, Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the National Basketball Association game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston.

Prince William and Kate Middleton made sure to have a little fun during their visit to Boston, Massachusetts. On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales watched the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat at TD Garden.

The pair were welcomed to the game by Boston news anchor and royal expert, Shannon Felton Spence, shaking the hands of excited fans as they made their way to their seats, where they were seen showing some rare PDA.

The 40-year-old royals sat courtside at the sporting event alongside former basketball player and Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey and Emilia Fazzalari, wife of Celtics owner Wyc Grousebeck. Kate and William also met with members of the Celtics family, including representatives of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, which provides grassroots programming and strategic funding to local organizations serving at-risk or at-need populations.

Photo by BRIAN SNYDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by BRIAN SNYDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images — Photo by BRIAN SNYDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Cheering on the team, the Wales’ took to their official Twitter account to share a photo of the Celtics warming up, writing, “Let’s go Celtics, let’s go!”

Let’s go Celtics, let’s go! pic.twitter.com/v9BF2H1V2A — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2022

The prince and princess attended the sporting event ahead of Friday’s 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards, which will be held at the MGM Music Hall in Boston.