Robert De Niro is reportedly heading to Netflix to star in the upcoming limited series “Zero Day”.

According to Variety, plot details aren’t being divulged, but the project is said to be a “political thriller,” with De Niro portraying a former U.S. president. Noah Oppenheim and Eric Newman will be producing.

While it’s not a done deal yet, if De Niro does sign on it would mark his first time as a television series regular in a career that has brought him two Oscars (out of seven nominations) and multiple Emmy nominations.

This wouldn’t be the first time that De Niro has worked with Netflix, however; back in 2019, he starred alongside Al Pacino in the Martin Scorsese-directed “The Irishman” for the streaming service.

Neither reps for De Niro nor Netflix responded to Variety‘s request for comment.