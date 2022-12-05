Matthew MacFadyen returns to screens to tell the true story of one of the most bizarre scandals in British politics.

The ‘Succession’ star will play John Stonehouse, a charismatic, high-flying politician who vanished from a Miami beach in 1974, leaving behind a neatly folded pile of clothes as well as his wife (Keeley Hawes, ‘Bodyguard’) and their three children.

He was presumed drowned but a month later, he was arrested in Australia living under a false name with his mistress Sheila Buckley (Emer Heatley, Showtrial).

The Emmy winner will be joined in the ITV three-part drama, airing early next year, by his real-life wife Keeley Hawes, who plays Stonehouse’s wife Barbara.

“What happened to John Stonehouse is the stuff of legend,” said Macfadyen, 48 who takes on the lead role.

“I’ve always been intrigued by what motivated him to fake his own death and leave behind the family he loved and doted upon and a promising political career.”

The Emmy-winner brings his experience inhabiting scheming business executive Tom on ‘Succession’ to this notorious true-life tale. “He was great fun, but there’s something very sympathetic about him,” he told ET Canada.

“He wasn’t without vanity, and he liked the trappings on his position and it just unravelled.”

“I found it very funny, but very sad, and fascinating,” he added.

Watch Stonehouse on Britbox in early 2023.