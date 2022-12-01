Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith were all smiles as they walked their first red carpet together since the 2022 Oscars. Attending the Los Angeles premiere of Will’s new film, “Emancipation”, Jada held on to her husband’s arm as the pair posed for cameras.

Will dressed in a maroon three-piece suit and pink dress shirt, while Jada meanwhile, opted for a billowing white ballgown that featured a high neck and silver, jewelled embellishments.

The 54-year-old had the support of his entire family Wednesday night, with their children, Jaden and Willow, also attending the premiere, as well as Will’s son Trey, who he shares with ex Sheree Zampino.

The family of five took time to pose for several shots as well, as they rallied around the Oscar-winner.

(L-R) Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the premiere of Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty)

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the premiere of Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. — Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty

As many remember, It was at this year’s Academy Awards that Will slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face after the comedian made a joke about Jada. Appearing on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” on Monday, Will called the moment “horrific.”

“That was a horrific night, as you can imagine. You know, there’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know?” Will explained. “And I guess what I would say, you just never know what somebody’s going through, you know? In the audience right now, you are sitting next to strangers, and somebody’s mother died last week. Somebody’s child is sick. Somebody just lost their job. Somebody just found out their spouse cheated.”

“It’s like — there’s all these things, and they’re strangers, and you just don’t know what is going on with people. And I was going through something that night. Not that that justifies my behaviour at all,” he added.

While he said what he was going through does not justify his behaviour that night, the “King Richard” star said his biggest takeaway from that moment was the importance of kindness.

“You are asking, what did I learn, and it is that we just got to be nice to each other, man,” he stressed. “I guess the thing that was most painful for me is, I took my hard and made it hard for other people. I understood the idea, they say hurt people hurt people.”

Looking back on his own past, and the violence he said he witnessed at home, Will said everything just “bubbled up” in that moment.

“It was a lot of things. It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother. All of that just bubbled up in that moment,” Will said. “I just — that is not who I want to be.”

Will has since apologized to the comedian releasing a video on social media and calling his behaviour “unacceptable” and expressing his deep remorse. “I can say to all of you there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” he told viewers in the video shared in July. “There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

Following Will’s apology, a source told ET that Rock has no plans to reach out to the actor. The source believes that the timing of the apology was more for Will’s best interest. “He needs the public’s forgiveness, not Chris,” the source added.

