It looks like Simu Liu is off the market.

The Canadian actor posed alongside rumoured new girlfriend Allison Hsu at the “Violent Night” premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The pair even donned matching holiday sweaters, as they beamed while posing for photographers.

READ MORE: Simu Liu Returns To Host The Junos For Second Consecutive Year

Hsu is a Digital Marketing Manager at Interscope Records, People reported.

She recently shared an adorable pic of the pair cozying up on Instagram:

Liu’s latest romance comes after he was linked to Jade Bender earlier this year.

READ MORE: Simu Liu Takes Shots At ‘Gatekeepers’ Martin Scorsese & Quentin Tarantino Over Comments About Marvel

They kept their dating lives on the down low, but did walk the red carpet together at the 2022 ESPY Awards in July, before attending numerous other events side-by-side.

Simu Liu and Jade Bender attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bullet Train” at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty)

In September, he then confirmed that he was going through a breakup, despite not naming names.

Commenting on a post about prioritizing his mental health, Liu said of how he was doing: “I’m OK, I’m OK. I’m learning to prioritize myself, I’m becoming more and more comfortable with the idea of therapy and support systems. … It really just hit me recently just how burnt out I was,” according to SFGate.com.

He added, “I experienced moments where I’m living my dream and it didn’t quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself.

“I’m also going through a breakup,” Liu said. “That’s probably also contributing to it but that’s OK, I’ll be OK.”