The members of Fleetwood Mac are paying tribute to their friend.

On Wednesday, co-lead singer Christine McVie died at age 79, and prompting tributes from music fans, as well as bandmates Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood.

In a post on Instagram, Nicks shared a handwritten note with her feelings about the loss.

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn’t even know she was ill…until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait,” she wrote.

“So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day. (Written by the Ladies Haim). It’s all I can do now…” Nicks added.

She then shared the lyrics to the song “Hallelujah”, from Haim’s album Women in Music Pr. III, adding, “See you on the other side, my love.”

Haim commented on the post, writing, “rip beautiful songbird ❤️❤️❤️❤️we love u stevie.”

Meanwhile, founding member Fleetwood also shared a post on Instagram mourning McVie’s passing.

“This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken flight.. and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird,'” he wrote. “reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us.”

He added, “Part of my heart has flown away today.. I will miss everything about you Christin McVie. Memories abound.. they fly to me.”

McVie’s family shared the news of her passing on Wednesday, saying that she died in hospital after a “short illness.”

With Fleetwood Mac, McVie achieved massive success, being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and contributing to the 1977 album Rumours, one of the best-selling albums of all time.