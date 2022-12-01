Click to share this via email

The new trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Netflix documentary is finally here.

The streaming service dropped a teaser clip ahead of the “Harry & Meghan” docuseries’ release, giving fans a sneak peek inside the couple’s love story.

The clip shows an array of cute snaps, including one of Meghan showing off her baby bump, as well as another of the pair dancing at their wedding reception.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

Harry is asked in the teaser: “Why did you want to make this documentary?”

The Duke of Sussex replies, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” he then insists.

Meghan ends the clip by saying, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Netflix confirmed the docuseries was “coming soon.”

Harry and Meghan, who tied the knot in May 2018, share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilbet, 1, together.

They famously stepped down as senior royals in March 2020 before moving to start a new life in California.

The pair have been open about the problems they faced within the royal family, with Harry comparing the media’s treatment of Meghan to his mother Princess Diana before her tragic death on August 31, 1997.

He told Oprah Winfrey in that much-talked about interview: “My biggest concern was history repeating itself. And I’ve said that before, on numerous occasions, very publicly.

“What I was seeing was history repeating itself. More perhaps, or far more dangerously, because then you add race in, and social media in. And when I’m talking about history repeating itself, I’m talking about my mother.”