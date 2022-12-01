Jenna Bush Hager likes going commando.

This week, the “Today” host appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and revealed that at a dinner with King Charles, she went underwear-free.

Jenna Bush Hager recalls having dinner with King Charles the night before he became monarch.@JennaBushHager #WWHL pic.twitter.com/I5PxaDoz62 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) November 30, 2022

Last month, Hoda Kotb revealed during an episode of “Today” that her co-host “never wears underwear.”

Bush explained that “it makes a more pretty silhouette!” adding, “I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it!”

Talking to “WWHL” host Andy Cohen, she explained that even during her dinner with Charles and Camilla, which took place the night before Queen Elizabeth died, she stuck to her “no underwear” policy.

“My dress – it was a beautiful, tight dress, it would’ve shown!” Bush said.

“It was crazy,” she said of the dinner. “I got to sit with them, and we had a normal conversation – as much as you can with the future King. I kept being nervous I was going to spill.”