Brittany Aldean is making her feelings about the Balenciaga scandal known.

Jason Aldean’s wife took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snap of herself carrying clear bags of the designer clothing to put out on “trash day.”

Country crooner Jason responded to his wife’s post, “👏👏👏 show em how to ‘walk the walk’ babe!”

The pics come after Balenciaga was heavily criticized and accused of sexualizing children in a since-deleted ad campaign.

The campaign in question caused outrage last month for featuring kids holding BDSM-style bondage bears.

The fashion house has since filed court papers announcing a $25 million lawsuit against the production company behind the ad campaign.

“We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign,” the company said in a statement posted to its Instagram story.

“We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”

To go back to Brittany Aldean, she hasn’t had a year without controversy either amid her ongoing feud with Maren Morris over trans rights.

The feud between Aldean and Morris started back in August following her Instagram post which was considered by many to have been transphobic.

In the post, Aldean posted a video showing her before and after glam-up. She captioned it, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Morris responded to Cassadee Pope’s message criticizing Aldean’s post, tweeting, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

See more from the controversy in the clip below.