Jason David Frank’s wife is opening up about the loss of her husband.

Tammie Frank gave a statement to People this week about the “Power Rangers” star’s tragic death on Nov. 20, at age 49, revealing that he took his own life.

“My name is Tammie Frank, and my husband was Jason David Frank, who tragically lost his life to suicide just last week,” she said.

“While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else,” she continued. “It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family’s tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason’s death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband’s good name slandered.”

Frank went on, “I loved my husband, and we were trying to work through our problems. His death comes as much a shock to me as anyone else. The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night.”

She added, “It was meant to be a fun weekend getaway, and instead, I lost the love of my life. Jason was a good man, but he was not without his demons. He was human, just like the rest of us.”

It had been reported by TMZ last week that Frank had called the police after having an argument with David in the hours leading up to his death.

“We initially planned to separate; that part is true. However, that is only part of the story. The part that hasn’t been told is that at the time of his passing, we had called off our separation and were in the process of reuniting,” Frank explained. “Don’t get me wrong, we had ups and downs and many troubles during our 19-year marriage, but this was an especially hard year for us.”

She continued, “A year ago, my daughter Shayla, whom Jason helped me raise as his own, suddenly passed away. Jason had been the one to find her when it happened, and the situation wrecked our family emotionally. Between losing her and helping raise her baby son, Jason and I started having marital issues. For anyone who has known the pain of losing a child, I know you understand how such a loss changes things in your marriage.”

Frank said that while separated, a close family friend “helped us realize that we still loved each other and we should not give up just yet.”

She also disputed that she called the police, saying that they did not have any sort of argument, but that she had been locked out of their hotel room after going to the lobby.

“I don’t know if the hotel staff or a guest called the police, but after I was taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason took his life,” she said. “These were the ‘disturbances’ that has been brought up numerous times online.”

Finally, Frank asked that people “stop making assumptions and leave my family to grieve peacefully,” and added, “”All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories, and move on from the pain of losing a loved one. I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time. To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family, thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all.”

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.