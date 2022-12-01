Click to share this via email

David Beckham is feeling festive.

Victoria Beckham shared a clip of her other half doing his best Mariah Carey impression on Instagram on Thursday, with the fashionista filming him showing off his singing skills without him knowing.

David was caught singing along to Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas”, belting out the lyrics in between sipping his coffee.

Victoria ended up laughing as David got to the high notes, before he noticed the camera.

He questioned, “What are you doing?” with a smile, after Victoria said he was “struggling what that high note.”

This jibe prompted David to say “like you do,” before belting out a pretty impression note.

The pair often poke fun at one another on social media.

Earlier this year, VB shared a clip of David showing off his “worm,” however, her caption didn’t go down well with their son Romeo.

Victoria posted, “After 25 years @davidbeckham showed me his worm 🪱 x” as Romeo joked, “Hahahahaahaha mum u gotta change that caption 😂”