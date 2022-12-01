Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their reception in New Delhi, India.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their anniversary with loved-up Instagram posts.

The “Baywatch” actress shared a picture from their India reception in which the couple can be seen taking the dance floor by storm! “Find yourself a guy that reminds you every day that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe,” she captioned the post. For the reception in India, Chopra wore a custom Dior gown with Chopard jewels.

Jonas shared a couple of pictures from their two wedding ceremonies, both of which took place in the Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur, India. Tagging his wife, Jonas wrote, “And just like that it’s been 4 years. happy anniversary my love.”

READ MORE: Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Diwali With Their Daughter Malti For The First Time

For their western wedding, Chopra and Jonas turned to Ralph Lauren. Chopra looked spectacular in a white gown with a 75-foot veil. As for their Hindu wedding, Chopra and Jonas were both dressed in Sabyasachi.

Chopra and Jonas started dating in 2017 – the reports of their relationship made headline after they walked the Met Gala red carpet together. They got engaged in August 2018 and their wedding festivities kicked off in December 2018 with a week long celebration filled with fun, laughter and a cricket match between the bride’s family and the groom’s family.

In January 2022, the couple had their first child, a girl, via surrogacy. They named her Malti Marie.