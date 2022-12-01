A weight has been lifted off Kim Kardashian’s shoulders.

In a report from People, a source said that following the finalization of divorce terms between Kardashian and Kanye West, the SKIMS founder is feeling “very relieved.”

The source said that Kardashian “didn’t want the divorce to go to trial.”

Under the terms of the divorce, West will be paying Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support, and will be responsible for half of all expenses related to education, health and security.

“[Kim and Kanye] had several initial disagreements that they were now able to agree on. Kanye ended up agreeing to most of the things that he opposed in the past,” the source said.

Additionally, the source said that Kardashian is optimistic that she will be able to peacefully co-parent her children with West.

“Although Kim and Kanye share custody [of the kids], Kim is the primary caregiver,” they explained. “They agreed that Kanye needs to speak to Kim in private about any complaints and not go public with them. She wants the kids to be protected. Kim hopes the co-parenting will be a bit easier from now on.”