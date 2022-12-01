Click to share this via email

The elves have taken over Kim Kardashian’s house.

On Wednesday night, the SKIMS founder took to her Instagram Story to share an update on all the Christmas prep she and daughter North West have already been doing around the house.

“North got creative w the elves this year,” she said, showing off the Elf on the Shelf displays her daughter had placed around the house . “They will wake up so happy!”

“Psalm’s firefighter elf,” Kardashian said, showing an elf hanging over the stove.

“Chicago’s elf is a makeup artist,” she said, showing another elf.

Some of the displays were a little odd, including one in which an elf is bent over backward over a counter.

“I don’t know what is really happening with this one,” Kardashian laughed.

Kardashian also showed off a row of 8 Christmas trees lining her bedroom, remarking, “I’m going to post this every night because it looks so magical.”