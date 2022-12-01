Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales are presented with flowers by Henry Dynov-Teixeira, aged 8, dressed as a Guardsman, during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville.

It was business as usual for Prince William and Kate Middleton on Thursday morning despite Netflix just releasing the new teaser for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell new documentary.

The couple were all smiles as they continued their royal engagements in Boston. They flew to the Massachusetts city on Wednesday via a commercial flight ahead of Friday’s Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

The Prince and Princess of Wales looked thrilled as they were introduced to 8-year-old Henry Dynov-Teixeira — who was adorably dressed as a member of the King’s Guard — outside of Greentown Labs, the Daily Mail reported.

Thanks to Henry and everyone who came out to see us in Somerville this morning! pic.twitter.com/bLZrtfFtW4 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2022

The youngster, who handed Kate some red roses, told the paper, “First of all it was crazy meeting the Prince and Princess. It was crazy. I wasn’t actually that nervous now that I think about it when I actually did it.

“I’m going to scream and tell my best friend that I am famous now!” he added.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales receive flowers from Henry Dynov-Teixeira as they depart Greentown Labs. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

William and Kate visited Greentown Labs to hear about them being “North America’s largest clean-tech incubator who nurture and scale climate innovators, helping protect and restore our planet,” they confirmed on Twitter.

Day two here in Boston! First a visit to @GreentownLabs – North America’s largest clean-tech incubator who nurture and scale climate innovators, helping protect and restore our planet. Great meeting some of the companies supported here and seeing some familiar Earthshot faces pic.twitter.com/hGAnG7DDJ1 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2022

Their outing came as Netflix teased “Harry & Meghan”, a docuseries that is going to give fans a look inside the couple’s love story and life within the royal family before they made the decision to step away.

William and Kate’s Boston visit also came as Kensington Palace were forced to comment on a race row that stemmed from a reception that Camilla, Queen Consort threw on Tuesday.

The Prince’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, apologized and resigned after allegedly asking Ngozi Fulani, the head of domestic abuse charity Sistah Space, where she was from, despite Fulani constantly insisting she was born and lived in the U.K.