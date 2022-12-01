You don’t want to throw away the Christmas jumper your grandma sent just yet!

Celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Simu Liu are making holiday sweaters fun by styling them incredibly.

Recently, Jennifer Lopez was photographed walking out of the Winter Garden theater hand-in-hand with Ben Affleck, wearing a (yes!) Christmas sweater. She styled it up with shorts and high slit Sylvia pleated organza tulle skirt. JLo’s sweater is a part of Ralph Lauren’s Fair Isle cashmere sweater collection. She emboldened the look with a retro style belt and high platform heels!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in New York City. — Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Meanwhile, on Nov 29. Simu Liu was photographed at the premiere of “Violent Night” with his rumoured girlfriend Allison Hsu. The “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings” actor wore a Christmas-appropriate sweater with snowflakes and a holiday cocktail knit-pattern. Hsu, the Digital Marketing Manager at Interscope Records, wore a green sweater with snow and Santa knit.

Don’t they look cute?!

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu. — Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Celebrities are redefining holiday fashion with traditional Christmas sweaters. Are you going to try this fashion hack this season? Tell us in the comments.