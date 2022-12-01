“Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead at age 60 in New York City.

The late star, who played Rudy Vallelonga in the Oscar-winning film, was found in the Bronx after the NYPD responded to a call about an unconscious man in the street, TMZ reported.

Police have said the Medical Examiner will now determine an official cause of death, with them confirming a suspect had been charged with dumping the actor’s body.

TMZ also stated cops said the suspect told them that Vallelonga Jr. had overdosed.

The person in question was said to have dumped the actor’s body from a car owned by his brother, Nick Vallelonga; the co-writer and producer of “Green Book”. However, Nick insisted the suspect did not have permission or authority to drive his vehicle.

Vallelonga Jr. is the son of the late “Sopranos” star Tony Lip, who died on January 4, 2013.

(L-R) Actors Tony Lip, Nick Vallelonga and Frank Vallelonga Jr. (Photo by Brian Killian/Getty Images)

“Green Book” is about Vallelonga Jr.’s father — who was hired to protect and drive around pianist Don Shirley during a tour of his in the 1960s — TMZ claimed.

Viggo Mortensen stars as Lip in the critically-acclaimed flick.

A synopsis for the movie reads, “Amidst rampant racism in the 1960s southern America, an African American pianist hires an Italian American bouncer to drive him through his venues. They come closer in the course of their journey.”