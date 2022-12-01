Kate Hudson has got her parenting skills down.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the “Glass Onion” star opened up about raising her three kids with each of their three different fathers.

Hudson shares daughter Rani Rose, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, son Ryder, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham “Bing,” 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

“It might not look traditional from the outside but on the inside, I feel like we’re killing it,” she said of their co-parenting. “The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.”

Her son Ryder is already in college and is “very happy,” according to his mom.

She also said of Bellamy that she “couldn’t have asked for a better co-parent” for Bing.

“For me it’s like, you loved this person. That doesn’t just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you’re really only focused on the love of your child,” Hudson said.