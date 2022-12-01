Kanye West has now said he likes Adolf Hitler in a shocking new interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Over the past month or so, West has made antisemitic statements on social media, as well as in media appearances on Fox News, the “Drink Champs” podcast and elsewhere.

Balenciaga and Adidas were among the companies to have cut ties with West in the wake of his comments.

In his latest interview, Ye insisted: “Well, I see good things about Hitler, also.

“I love everyone, and Jewish people are not gonna tell me… ‘You can love us, and you can love what you’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.’

But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician — you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table. Especially Hitler!” West, who covered his face with a full balaclava for the interview, added.

Kanye on Alex Jones: "Well, I see good things about Hitler also."pic.twitter.com/I969vqrhYP — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 1, 2022

Another clip from the chat was shared online, showing the rapper doubling down on his admiration for Hitler, insisting: “I like Hitler.”

Ye just doubled down and straight up said "I like Hitler" 😭pic.twitter.com/FrnLkDZzIF — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 1, 2022

Elsewhere in the interview, Ye even went as far as to praise the Nazis, claiming “they did good things too.”

He said, “We’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, just went on Alex Jones. On the topic of Nazis, he said “They did good things too, we've got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.” Ye is a terrible person. He’s not misunderstood. This isn’t just mental illness. He’s 🗑️ pic.twitter.com/xnTA9xnzjs — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) December 1, 2022

The musician’s latest comments come after NBC News reported on documents last month showing that the rapper paid a settlement to a former employee who alleged he praised Hitler and Nazis during meetings.

Several other former colleagues also told NBC News they recalled West using antisemitic language and praising Hitler on multiple occasions over the last seven years.