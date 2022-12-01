Mindy Kaling’s killing it one tweet at a time!

The “Office” alum shared a tweet cracking a joke about the ongoing controversy around “GMA” saying, “Good Morning America is trending because of my appearance on it, right?”

Good Morning America is trending because of my appearance on it, right? — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 1, 2022

The multi-hyphenated artist recently appeared on the ABC show where she discussed the new venture Mindy’s Book Studio and its recently released first book “The Vibrant Years” by Sonali Dev.

Kaling, 43, also retweeted a clip from the show, in which she talked about her show “The Office” and her character Kelly Kapoor.

When asked where Kelly Kapoor would be now, Kaling said, “I think she probably would have quit Dunder Mifflin to be an influencer and then would have been canceled almost immediately.”

"I think she probably would have quit Dunder Mifflin to be an influencer and then would have been canceled almost immediately." — @mindykaling on where her character on "The Office," Kelly Kapoor, would be now. pic.twitter.com/jKXwMfODtc — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 1, 2022

Kaling’s appearance on “Good Morning America” comes a day after the show found itself in the midst of a controversy after news of an alleged affair between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes went viral. The Daily Mail published pictures of the co-hosts suggesting the same.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that Robach and Holmes showed up in the studio “as a couple.” The source added, “The producers … freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together.”

“They … said they were ready and totally fine to go on air,” the insider claimed.

Robach and Holmes have not commented on the pictures and have since deactivated their Instagram accounts.