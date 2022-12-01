(from left) Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), Mitzi Fabelman (Michelle Williams), Burt Fabelman (Paul Dano), Natalie Fabelman (Keeley Karsten), Reggie Fabelman (Julia Butters) and Lisa Fabelman (Sophia Kopera) in "The Fabelmans"

Steven Spielberg and the ensemble cast of his new film “The Fabelmans” will receive an honourable award this January.

The Palm Springs International Film Awards (PSIFA) will present the director and cast members- Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle, and Judd Hirsch- with the Vanguard Award at the upcoming awards ceremony.

Spielberg and the stars of his coming-of-age story are all expected to attend the ceremony to accept the Vanguard Award- “a group honour distinguishing a film’s cast and director in recognition of their collective work on an exceptional film project,” as per the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

(from left) Sal (Gustavo Escobar), Roger (Gabriel Bateman), Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), Hark (Nicolas Cantu), Dean (Lane Factor) and Turkey (Cooper Dodson) in “The Fabelmans” — Photo: Newell Todd/ NBCUniversal

“’The Fabelmans’ is an achievement not only as a deeply personal portrait of Steven Spielberg’s childhood, but also as a profoundly universal story that each and every one of us can relate to,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner.

He went on to compliment the film’s “tremendous ensemble performance” by the cast, in which they give “audiences a glimpse at Spielberg’s early love for movies and moviemaking.”

Matzner noted that Spielberg’s latest project is “one of the must-see films of the year,” adding “It is our honour to present the Vanguard Award to ‘The Fabelmans’.”

L to R: Mitzi Fabelman (Michelle Williams) and Young Sammy Fabelman (Mateo Zoryan Francis-DeFord) in “The Fabelmans” — Photo: Newell Todd/ NBCUniversal

Past recipients of the Vanguard Award include Academy Award Best Picture winners “Green Book” and “The Shape of Water” as well as Best Picture nominees “Belfast” and “La La Land” among others.

