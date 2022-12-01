Snoop Dogg is all cozy for the holidays.

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS launched a new Christmas-themed campaign featuring the iconic rapper and his family.

In the photos, Snoop poses with Shante Broadus and their three children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey; Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce; and Corde Broadus & his kids Zion, Sky, and Elleven.

Photo: Donna Trope

“I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the SKIMS Holiday campaign! It’s the first time we’ve been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits,” said Snoop Dogg. “The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching SKIMS this holiday season!”

In the photo, the family members all pose in plaid and black fleece SKIMS loungewear.

Snoop’s SKIMS campaign comes after last year’s holiday campaign featuring Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert and their family.