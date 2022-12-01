Click to share this via email

The Autobots rollout once again.

Paramount released their teaser trailer for the seventh entry in the “Transformers” film franchise “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” on Thursday. The film sees the Autobots face off against an unknown threat as a strange gorilla-like transformer warns them of an oncoming danger.

“I’m not the one to fear, Prime,” says a character who appears to Optimus Primal, voiced by Ron Perlman. “There is a darkness coming.”

Peter Cullen’s Optimus Prime must team up with the mysterious beastlike Maximals to face off against this new enemy.

The studio announced new cast members Peter Dinklage (as the voice of Scourge), Liza Koshy (as the voice of Arcee), John DiMaggio (as the voice of Stratosphere), David Sobolov (as Rhinox/Battletrap), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (as Nightbird), Cristo Fernández (as Wheeljack), and Tobe Nwigwe (as Reek), via Deadline.

They join previously announced cast Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Michelle Yeoh (as Airazor), and Pete Davidson (as Mirage).

Steven Caple Jr. sits in the director’s chair with a script by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters, and Erich Hoeber & Jon Hoeber, with story by Harold.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” hits theatres on June 9.