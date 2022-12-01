Pluto TV is now available in Canada. Stream now, pay never.

Streaming more than 20,000 hours of free programming to Canadians, Pluto TV, through a partnership with Corus, features more than 110 channels curated from a library containing thousands of titles from Paramount and other global media partners.

Pluto TV is currently the world’s leading free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, offering Canadian audiences a wide spectrum of free programming, including iconic TV and film franchises across popular genres like drama, comedy, lifestyle, kids, movies, around-the-clock news and more.

“I am thrilled to officially introduce Pluto TV to Canadian audiences, bringing them a fantastic lineup that combines the best of Corus’ Canadian content, Paramount’s deep library and more than 100 third-party partners,” said Olivier Jollet, executive vice-president and international general manager for Pluto TV.

“The union of Pluto TV and Corus delivers the best of both worlds, debuting a free streaming destination for fans. As we are now in more than 30 countries and territories, we are one step closer to our mission to entertain the planet.”

“The debut of Pluto TV marks the next evolution of streaming in Canada, as Corus celebrates the launch alongside Paramount Global as partners,” said Troy Reeb, executive vice-president, broadcast networks, Corus Entertainment. “Corus is home to Canada’s biggest portfolio of original content in the food and lifestyle space, and the stories that connect with Canadians where they live through Global News.”

Find below a sample of what Pluto TV has to offer.

The classics

From classic sitcoms like “Happy Days” to the action of the original “Mission: Impossible”, beloved classic titles find their home on the service with channels dedicated to the original “The Love Boat”, “The Ed Sullivan Show”, “The Andy Griffith Show” and “The Carol Burnett Show”, among many others.

Crime

Crime audiences can stream chilling tales and investigative shows like “Elementary” and “Hawaii Five-0”, and the CSI Channel features episodes from the “CSI” franchise, and single-series channels with episodes of shows like “48 Hours”, “Forensic Files”, “Unsolved Mysteries” and more.

Drama

Drama fans can now tune in to curated channels like Pluto TV Courtroom, featuring episodes from “JAG”, “Judging Amy” and “Instinct”, or the Nonstop Drama Channel, which features Canadian hits from Corus like “Departure” and “Private Eyes”. Other drama single-series channels include “Beverly Hills 90210”, “Baywatch” and “Dynasty”.

Departure. — Corus

Movies

Movie lovers can tune in to numerous channels organized by genre, including romance, drama, comedy and action. Showcasing some of the most entertaining movie titles of all time, like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”, “Wayne’s World”, “Grease”, “Terms of Endearment” and “Gladiator”, there is truly a movie channel for everyone.

Holiday

Just in time for the holidays, Canadians can tune into the Christmas 365 channel, where every day is Christmas with feel-good, heart-warming holiday movies no matter the season.

Comedy

For viewers looking for a laugh, there’s the Pluto TV Comedy Channel as well as a number of channels dedicated to contemporary fan-favourite titles, including “South Park”, “Frasier”, “Cheers”, “Family Ties”, “King of Queens” and more.

Reality TV

From “The Drew Barrymore Show” to the “Judge Judy” channel, Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen” to “Fear Factor”, there is no shortage of content when it comes to entertainment and reality.

For the kids

There are endless channels for kids and families to enjoy, including Nick Jr. Pluto TV, featuring “Blues Clues” and “Wallykazam!”, “Preschool Pals”, “Preschool Play”, and Nick Pluto TV, featuring programming for bigger kids, like “iCarly” and “Victorious”, as well as channels centred on titles including “Totally Turtles” dedicated to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”, as well as Dora TV and more.

Sports and gaming

Pluto TV also caters to those with specific interests. Sports fans can tune in to BelN SPORTS XTRA, World Poker Tour and MAV TV Select, while gamers can access content that celebrates the most beloved videogames, such as “Gameplay: Call of Duty”, “Gameplay: Fortnite” and “Gameplay: Roblox”.

Canadian content

Pluto TV in Canada will proudly feature more than 30 channels dedicated to some of the most iconic Canadian content with six home and DIY channels featuring household names like Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, Sarah Richardson, Sebastian Clovis and Scott McGillivray, four food channels that feature Canadian celebrity chefs like Anna Olson and Lynn Crawford, five kids channels that feature Canadian darlings like “Max & Ruby and Franklin”, iconic series like “Degrassi: The Next Generation”, and 14 national and local news and opinion channels delivering Canadian newscasts from coast to coast.

Save My Reno. — Corus

(Global News local channels from Toronto, Montreal, B.C., Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Kingston, Lethbridge, Okanagan, Peterborough, Winnipeg, Regina and

Saskatoon are available. National news channels are also now streaming on Pluto TV Canada, including “Global News National”, together with international news channels like CBS News and Cheddar News.)

French-language content

Pluto TV Canada will also offer channels entirely in French, including Dora TV FR, Tortues Ninja TV, “South Park” FR, “Doctor Who” FR, “Degrassi” FR, “Alerte à Malibu” and “Les Nouveaux Détectives”.

—

Pluto TV will be available for free, with no registration required. At launch, Canadian users will be able to watch Pluto TV online, via the Pluto TV app for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.

—

