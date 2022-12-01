From starring in franchises like “Avengers” and “Star Trek” to returning to Pandora for the highly-anticipated sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water”, Zoe Saldaña has been left with very little time to star in anything else, until she recently began to forge a new path for herself.

The powerhouse actress, whose been in three of the five top-earning films of all time (“Avatar”, “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War”) certainly knows how to keep herself busy. Aside from “The Way of Water” hitting theatres on Dec. 16, the third instalment of “Guardians of the Galaxy” will debut in May and Saldaña will eventually return to the “Star Trek” franchise as her character Lieutenant Uhura, plus the subsequent “Avatar” films she’s committed to.

While Saldaña notes there was a time in her life when it “was so exciting to see [like she was] and to know that [she] was one of the hardest working people,” she admits that now, she’s “actually embarrassed because this whole idea of productivity and overproducing yourself too much is just a lot.”

“I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been just stuck,” the “From Scratch” star toldWomen’s Wear Daily in a new interview. “I felt stuck doing these franchises.”

Although the actress is “very grateful for the opportunities that they provided,” they also made her feel “artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself by playing different sorts of genres and different roles,” she explained.

But now, at age 44, Saldaña is working on the upcoming CIA series “Lioness”, from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, which she leads in and is coproducing alongside Nicole Kidman.

“This is something that I wanted to do for a very long time,” she said.

Although “Lioness” “scared the living s**t out of [Saldaña],” she’s “so happy” she took on the challenge of the new role, in which she will play “the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives” as they attempted to “bring down a terrorist organization from within,” as per Deadline‘s report.

“I gave it my all and it feels good.”