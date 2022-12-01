Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are sharing their love with the world.

The loved-up couple announced their engagement to the world in November and they’re continuing the PDA with more adorable photos.

Cyrus posted a photo of the two to his Instagram with the caption, “Happiness is everything.”

The country singer posed with his fiancée, fellow musician Firerose against the same autumnal backdrop used in their first photo showing off the engagement ring. The engagement ring was on full display again as Firerose placed her hand against her future Husband’s chest lovingly and the two sported bright smiles on their faces.

Cyrus and Firerose first met on the set of “Hannah Montana”, which ran from 2006 – 2011. They collaborated on a song together “New Day” in 2021, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until recently.

They announced their engagement half a year after Cyrus’ divorce from his ex-wife Tish. The two share daughters Miley, 30, and Noah, 22, and son Braison, 28.