Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen with “Pathaan” – an out-and-out action movie.

Shah Rukh Khan, fondly called King Khan by his fans worldwide, is known more for his romantic movies such as “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, among others.

Explaining his bend towards the action genre, the actor told Deadline on the sidelines of Red Sea International Film Festival 2022, “I’ve never done an action film. I’ve done some really sweet love stories, some social dramas, some bad guys (“Darr” and “Baazigar”) but nobody was taking me for action. I am 57 years old so I thought, for the next 10 years I’m going to do action films.”

READ MORE: Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Khan Worth More Than Tom Cruise

“Pathaan” is directed by Siddharth Anand, the man behind India’s top notch action movies like “Bang Bang” and “War” – both starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.

In “Pathaan”, Khan reunites with his “Om Shaanti Om” and “Happy New Year” co-star Deepika Padukone while actor John Abraham plays the antagonist.

Khan last appeared on the big screen in 2018 film “Zero” which tanked at the box office. This year, he was seen in a cameo role “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect”, “Laal Singh Chaddha” and “Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva”.

Speaking of this hiatus, Khan said he took a break to be available for his children – he has two sons – Aaryan and Abram, and daughter Suhana with wife Gauri Khan. Aaryan and Suhana were studying abroad and his erratic film schedule became a deterrent.

Khan told Deadline he waited for his daughter to call for eight months. “She never called me. I didn’t sign any films and I thought, ‘Maybe she’ll call me, maybe she’ll call me.’ So, I called her one day and said, ‘Listen, may I start working now?’ and she said, ‘Why aren’t you working?’ And I said, ‘I thought you’d call me and feel lonely in New York.’

Khan’s daughter Suhana is back home and is all set to make her film debut next year in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies”, a live-action musical adapted for Netflix.

After “Pathaan” Khan will be seen in “Dunki”, which he’s filming in Saudi Arabia.