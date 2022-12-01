Click to share this via email

A teaser trailer for the highly anticipated fifth instalment of the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise has been released.

The nearly two-minute long, action-packed clip sees Harrison Ford, 80, return as the legendary hero archaeologist in “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny”, 14 years after the last instalment, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”, debuted in 2008.

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm’s “Indiana Jones 5” — Photo: Walt Disney Studios Canada Publicity

A poster for the James Mangold-directed film was also unveiled.

“Indiana Jones 5” — Photo: Walt Disney Studios Canada Publicity

Additionally, the upcoming action-adventure stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

Colonel Weber (Thomas Kretschmann) and Doctor Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) in “Indiana Jones 5” — Photo: Walt Disney Studios Canada Publicity

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in “Indiana Jones 5” — Photo: Walt Disney Studios Canada Publicity

Adventure awaits in “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny”, which hits theatres on June 30, 2023.