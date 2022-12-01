John Krasinski is a fugitive on the run.

Amazon released the season 3 trailer for their popular action show on Thursday. The actor plays Jack Ryan, who finds himself wanted by the CIA after being false implicated in a crime he didn’t commit. Using everything at his disposal, he will take back his life and try to save the world at the same time.

READ MORE: ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Aims For December Premiere Date

“Jack, I’m telling you this as your friend,” warns Wendell Pierce’s James Greer as operatives close in on his location. “Run.”

The official synopsis for the next season reads:

“Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict.”

The series is based on Tom Clancy’s popular book series of the same title.

READ MORE: John Krasinski’s ‘Jack Ryan’ Brings In Big Viewership For Amazon In Season 2

Cast members Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly return as James Greer and Mike November. Nina Hoss and Betty Gabriel join the show as season regulars in the roles of Alena Kovac and Elizabeth Wright.

Season 3 of “Jack Ryan” comes out on Prime Video on Dec. 21.