Joseph Mawle as Adar in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"- 'Udûn' (Season 1, ep. 106, aired Sept. 30, 2022).

Seven actors have been added to the season 2 cast of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” in recurring roles.

Sam Hazeldine (“The War Below”) will take on the role of Orc leader Adar, replacing Joseph Mawle who portrayed the character in season 1, in a recasting decision made months ago. Mawle was absent from every worldwide promotional event for the series.

The new cast members joining the ensemble are Gabriel Akuwudike (“Game of Thrones”), Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour (“The Witcher”), newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (“Persuasion”), Nicholas Woodeson (“The Hustle”) and Ben Daniels (“Locke”).

While details surrounding the characters have been kept under wraps, fans can expect the “epic drama”, set thousands of years prior to the events of the “Lord of the Rings” films, to continue facing the “long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth,” as Deadline describes the series.

“Since its premiere, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of J.R.R. Tolkien’s magnificent Middle-earth,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios. “To date, season one is the top Original series for Prime Video in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling.”

On behalf of Amazon Studios, Sanders welcomed the “wonderful actors to our ‘fellowship’,” adding that the studio is looking forward to “telling more incredible Second Age stories in season two.”

A premiere date for “The Rings of Power” season 2 has yet to be announced.