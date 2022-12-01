Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Brianne Howey as Georgia in episode 209 of "Ginny & Georgia"

Get ready, peaches! Season 2 of “Ginny & Georgia” is coming soon to Netflix.

However, following the season 1 finale, things aren’t exactly peachy between the mother-daughter duo who aren’t quite on speaking terms.

Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming new season: “How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That’s what Ginny (Antonia Gentry) is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn’t die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia (Brianne Howey) not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny.”

Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Sara Waisglass as Maxine Baker in episode 207 of “Ginny & Georgia” — Photo: Marni Grossman/Netflix © 2022

Meanwhile, “Georgia would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she’s got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long…”

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller and Brianne Howey as Georgia in episode 206 of “Ginny & Georgia” — Photo: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2022

Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph and Brianne Howey as Georgia in episode 206 of “Ginny & Georgia” — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Following the first season finale’s “juicy cliffhanger,” series creator/executive producer, Sarah Lampert, tells Tudum that season 2 will “pick up the story right where we left off,” just two weeks later to be exact.

“We jumped right back into where we emotionally left everyone at the end of Season 1,” she added.

In a sneak preview, obtained by Tudum, fans can watch Georgia’s reaction as she discovers that her children are missing.

The flashback clip sees Georgia quickly lose her buzz after returning home from the “greatest night” of her life. As she walks through the front door, she finds her coveted poisonous wolfsbane plant, which she used to kill her ex-husband, shattered and burnt in the fireplace. In that exact moment, she realizes that her teenage daughter now knows “one of her darkest secrets”- that her mother is a murderer.

Nathan Mitchell as Zion and Brianne Howey as Georgia in episode 206 of “Ginny & Georgia” — Photo: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2022

“That moment is one of the most powerful moments for Georgia,” said showrunner and executive producer Debra J. Fisher, noting that it showcases a rare, vulnerable side of the mother, a reaction that most viewers were likely craving.

Her reaction to her kids’ abandonment, plus Ginny’s new knowledge will ultimately shape the mother-daughter relationship throughout the entire second season.

Although “Georgia is such a mama bear” who is “so protective of her children,” she “also simultaneously [has] this indignation of, ‘Look what I would do for you. These are the lengths I will go to protect you, and now, once you see the inner me, you leave?!’” Fisher explains. “Georgia is pissed for better or worse.”

Chelsea Clark as Norah and Sara Waisglass as Maxine Baker in episode 201 of “Ginny & Georgia” — Photo: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2022

Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker in episode 203 of “Ginny & Georgia” — Photo: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2022

Elsewhere, season 2 will dig deeper into Georgia’s past, including her turbulent history with Austin’s father Gil (Aaron Ashmore) who reenters her life fresh out of prison. As for Ginny, she’ll also be dealing with the fallout of her high school group of girlfriends- the MANG- led by Max (Sara Waisglass), who, at the end of season 1, was anything but happy after finding out her bestie was hooking up with her twin brother.

“Ginny & Georgia” season 2 premieres January 5, 2023 on Netflix.