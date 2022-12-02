Sir Elton John has found the perfect way to bid farewell to spending 52 years on the road.

The musician is set to perform his final ever gig in the U.K. by headlining Glastonbury Festival 2023.

The beloved U.K. event is set to take place from June 21 to 25, and will see John take to the Pyramid Stage on the final evening.

John, who has been performing around the world on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, said: “As the end of my ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans,” Sky News reported.

He added, “They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career.

“Every week I speak to new artists on my radio show and Glastonbury is often cited as a pivotal moment in launching their careers — the festival’s genuine, enthusiastic support for the best emerging talent is something I’ve long admired.

“I’ve been talking to [co-festival organizer] Emily Eavis about it over the last few weeks and I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional.”

Eavis said: “It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year.

“This will be the final U.K. show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs.

“We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm.”

After Glastonbury, John, who is retiring from touring to spend more time with his family, is set to continue his tour in Paris, Zurich, Copenhagen and Stockholm. He previously had to reschedule all the dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.