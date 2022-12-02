Receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was never in Billy Porter’s wildest dreams! The Tony-winning actor got the coveted honour on Thursday and dished to ET about the “magical” moment.

“You know, I have to say, with as huge as the dreams have been for me, I wasn’t thinking about a star,” he tells ET. “It just wasn’t a part of the conversation, it’s so magical and it just came out of nowhere and that’s what makes it so beautiful and it’s just such a surprise.”

Porter credits a piece of advice that was given to him, for helping him on the road to success.

“Just be raw, be authentic,” he says. “And let the chips fall where they may.”

In attendance was Porter’s husband, Adam Smith, and several other family members, including the “Kinky Boots” alum’s sister, who had a special role during the ceremony.

Martha Mary Ford paid a touching tribute to her brother, in place of their mother, who couldn’t be there. For the “Pose” star, there was no one else who could do the job.

Adam Smith and Billy Porter attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Billy Porter on December 01, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)