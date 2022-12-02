BTS member RM has unveiled his first solo project.

On Friday, the K-pop star released his first solo album, Indigo, along with a new music video for the lead single “Wild Flower”.

According to a release announcing the new album, Indigo is described as “a record of his 20s and a candid introduction of who RM truly is,” with each of the 10 tracks inspired by “RM’s outspoken opinions, prevailing thoughts, reminiscence of the past and instant feelings,” and includes appearances by such artists as Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak.

The album’s title comes from the colour indigo, and “represents RM’s taste for natural things,” and “also acts as an indication of the change in his thoughts, taste and tendency since his last mixtape mono. which was visualized in black and white.” Indigo‘s cover art features a denim-clad RM along with a painting titled “Blue,” by late Korean painter Yun Hyong-keun.

The single “Wild Flower”, a collaboration with Cherry Filter lead singer youjeen, ”conveys RM’s desire to live like humble and tranquil wildflowers rather than a flamboyant flame that quickly vanishes,” with the accompanying video taking viewers on a journey that includes “the flaming sun, turbulent darkness, a field with flying petals, and then finally shows RM on stage with a full audience.”

Indigo‘s 10 tracks include: lead single “Wild Flower (with youjeen)”, “Yun (with Erykah Badu)”, “Still Life (with Anderson .Paak)”, “All Day (with Tablo)”, “Forg_tful (with Kim Sawol)”, “Closer (with Paul Blanco, Mahalia)”, “Change pt.2,” “Lonely,” “Hectic (with Colde)” and “No.2 (with parkjiyoon)”.