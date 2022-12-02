Metro Boomin has released his sophomore album Heroes & Villains, the long-awaited followup to his 2018 debut Not All Heroes Wear Capes.

The new album finds the rapper joined by an array of special guest stars, including Future, John Legend, Chris Brown, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Young Nudy, Mustafa and late Migos member Takeoff.

Accompanying the album’s release is a new single and music video, “Creepin'”, a collab with The Weeknd and 21 Savage.

Earlier in the week, Metro Boomin shared a short film promoting the new album, featuring Morgan Freeman, LaKeith Stanfield, along with YSL labelmates Young Thug and Gunna (both of whom are currently behind bars awaiting trial).

Meanwhile, the album cover for Heroes & Villains depicts a man shaking hands with his twin, who has burst into flames — a reference to the cover of Pink Floyd’s classic 1975 album ​​Wish You Were Here.

Tracklist:

01 “On Time” (With John Legend)

02 “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” (Feat. Future and Chris Brown)

03 “Too Many Nights” (Feat. Don Toliver & With Future)

04 “Raindrops (Insane)” (With Travis Scott)

05 “Umbrella” Feat. 21 Savage and Young Nudy

06 “Trance” (With Travis Scott & Young Thug)

07 “Around Me” (Feat. Don Toliver)

08 “Metro Spider” (With Young Thug)

09 “I Can’t Save You (Interlude)” (With Future and Feat. Don Toliver)

10 “Creepin” (Feat. The Weeknd and 21 Savage)

11 “Niagara Falls (Foot Or 2)” (Feat. Travis Scott and 21 Savage)

12 “Walk Em Down (Don’t Kill Civilians)” (Feat. 21 Savage and Mustafa)

13 “Lock on Me” (With Travis Scott and Future)

14 “Feel the Fiyaaaah” (With A$AP Rocky and Feat. Takeoff)

15 “All the Money” (With Gunna)